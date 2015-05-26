FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 26
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 4 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * Britain's top share index hit closed up 0.3 percent at 7,031.72 points at
its highest level in 10 days on Friday, driven by a jump in network operator
Vodafone's shares, which hit a 14-year high on the back of potential
merger activity. 
    
    * VODAFONE - Investors are encouraging Vodafone to spin-off its
emerging markets operations and seek a 120 billion pound  ($185.38 billion)
merger with Liberty Global, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton confirmed its demerger of South32 had
been completed. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The world's fossil fuel reserves cannot be
burned unless some way is found to capture their carbon emissions, Royal Dutch
Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden told the Guardian in an
interview on Friday. 
    
    * EU REFERENDUM -  Britain must "get on with it" and hold its planned
referendum on whether to leave the European Union no later than next year to
avoid a long period of damaging uncertainty, the country's leading manufacturing
association said. 
    The Bank of England plans to assess the implications of a possible British
exit from the European Union, it said in a statement, confirming an email it
inadvertently sent to a newspaper about the supposedly confidential research
project. 
    
    * MOTOR INSURERS - British motor insurers last year boosted their financial
results by drawing on a large proportion of the reserves they had built up
against future claims, consultancy Deloitte said on Tuesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Micro Focus                                 Micro Focus International PLC
 International PLC                           Pre-Close Update
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com




($1 = 0.6473 pounds)

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.