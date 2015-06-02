FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 2
June 2, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 8 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index was down 30.85 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,953.58 at
the close on Monday, after disappointing domestic economic data pointed to a
weak manufacturing outlook, with oil and gas stocks among the biggest fallers.
 
    
    * BP - The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas has signed an
agreement for BP to pay for part of its exploration costs in the El Matriya
onshore concession area in Egypt, the UAE firm said on Tuesday. 
    
    * HSBC - HSBC Holdings Plc could announce thousands of job cuts at
a strategy day next week, Sky News reported on Monday, part of chief executive
Stuart Gulliver's overhaul plan that could also see him sell operations in
Brazil and Turkey and take a knife to his investment bank. 
    
    HSBC Holdings Plc was on Monday ordered to face three U.S. lawsuits accusing
it of breaching its duties as a trustee overseeing residential mortgage-backed
securities that suffered more than $34 billion of losses in the global financial
crisis. 
    
    * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - Three tobacco companies, including a
subsidiary of BAT, said on Monday they would appeal a Canadian court ruling that
awarded more than C$15 billion ($11.98 billion) in damages to Quebec smokers in
two related class action cases. 
    
    * SSE - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE said on Monday
that it expects solid demand for its planned sale of about 500 million pounds'
($759 million) worth of onshore wind power assets. 
    
    * ASHMORE GROUP - Emerging markets-focused investment firm Ashmore
Group expects to lodge an application to invest directly in the Saudi Arabian
stock market by the end of this week, its finance director told Reuters.
 
    
    * OIL MAJORS - Europe's oil and gas companies, including BP Plc, Royal Dutch
Shell Plc and BG Group Plc, took direct aim at the coal industry
Monday, calling upon governments to set a global price on carbon emissions that
could dramatically drive market share from coal to natural gas. 
    
    * EU REFERENDUM - The British government will be "selling hard" the
advantages of staying in the European Union in a national referendum if it can
secure a good enough package of reforms, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said
on Monday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Londonmetric Property PLC                       Full Year 2014 Londonmetric
                                                 Property PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 AO World PLC                                    Full Year 2014 AO World PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 Wolseley PLC                                    Q3 2015 Wolseley PLC
                                                 Interim Management
                                                 Statement Release
 Amec Foster Wheeler PLC                         Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
                                                 Trading Statement Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, Editing by Alistair Smout)

