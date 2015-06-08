FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday June 8
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday June 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 8 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 54.64 points, or 0.8 percent, at
6,804.60 at the close, in line with weaker European indexes, after Greece
delayed a debt payment to the IMF due on Friday and Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to
stave off default. 
       
    * WM MORRISON - Morrisons announced price cuts on Monday as the
country's fourth-largest supermarket ratcheted up an already fierce industry
price war. Monday's cuts, some 200 on everyday branded and own-brand items, are
the first to be announced under new Chief Executive David Potts, the former
Tesco executive who succeeded Dalton Philips in March. 
    
    * SHIRE - Pharmaceutical company Shire is considering a 12 billion
pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX Europe's biggest biotech
firm, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.
 
    
    * BP - A U.S. federal jury acquitted a former BP Plc  BP.L executive
on Friday of lying about how much oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico following
the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010, according to lawyers
on both sides of the case.
    
    * Bank of England officials and a trade organisation in charge of benchmark
interest rates were concerned about the integrity of the rate setting system as
far back as 2007, according to evidence disclosed on Friday at the trial of a
former trader accused of rate rigging. [ID: nL5N0YR305]
    
    * BANKS - Britain is prepared to review a tax on banks to head off the
threat that large multinational banks like HSBC could leave London's
financial centre and shift their operations overseas, the Sunday Times reported,
citing industry sources. 
    
    * FINANCIAL SERVICES - The number of new jobs available in London's
financial services sector rose by 52 percent in May compared with a year ago,
driven by a pickup in trading by banks' bond, currency and commodities (FICC)
desks, a study showed on Monday. 

    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Drax Group PLC                                  Drax Group PLC Trading
                                                 Statement Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.