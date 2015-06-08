UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday June 8

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 54.64 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,804.60 at the close, in line with weaker European indexes, after Greece delayed a debt payment to the IMF due on Friday and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default.

* WM MORRISON - Morrisons announced price cuts on Monday as the country’s fourth-largest supermarket ratcheted up an already fierce industry price war. Monday’s cuts, some 200 on everyday branded and own-brand items, are the first to be announced under new Chief Executive David Potts, the former Tesco executive who succeeded Dalton Philips in March.

* SHIRE - Pharmaceutical company Shire is considering a 12 billion pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX Europe’s biggest biotech firm, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

* DRAX - Power producer Drax has forward sold some of its electricity for this year at a 1.8 percent discount to prices achieved earlier this year showing the company is continuing to suffer from weak power prices.

* BP - A U.S. federal jury acquitted a former BP Plc BP.L executive on Friday of lying about how much oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico following the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010, according to lawyers on both sides of the case.

* DIAGEO - Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and his partners in private equity firm 3G Capital are considering a potential bid for Diageo PLC, the world’s largest producer of spirits, the Brazilian newsweekly Veja reported on Friday.

* Bank of England officials and a trade organisation in charge of benchmark interest rates were concerned about the integrity of the rate setting system as far back as 2007, according to evidence disclosed on Friday at the trial of a former trader accused of rate rigging. [ID: nL5N0YR305]

* BANKS - Britain is prepared to review a tax on banks to head off the threat that large multinational banks like HSBC could leave London’s financial centre and shift their operations overseas, the Sunday Times reported, citing industry sources.

* FINANCIAL SERVICES - The number of new jobs available in London’s financial services sector rose by 52 percent in May compared with a year ago, driven by a pickup in trading by banks’ bond, currency and commodities (FICC) desks, a study showed on Monday.

