UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,790.04 points on Monday.

* HSBC : HSBC will cut almost 50,000 jobs from its payroll, take an axe to its investment bank and shrink its risk weighted assets by $290 billion in an effort to improve its sluggish performance, Europe’s biggest bank said on Tuesday.

* TESCO : British retailer Tesco Plc has invited at least six firms including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group to bid for its South Korean unit Homeplus, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* APPLE /APPLE PAY: Apple Inc plans to introduce its mobile payments service to the UK next month, supported by major banks and high-street retailers and the operator of the London Underground, the technology company said on Monday.

* OLD MUTUAL : Old Mutual Asset Management has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed public offering of Old Mutual Asset Management’s shares.

* FASTJET : Airline Fastjet reported a rise in passenger traffic numbers.

* PLUS500 : Brokerage and trading firm Plus500 said some of its customers had been able to unfreeze their accounts, enabling them to trade, deposit money and withdraw funds.

* UK RETAIL SALES: British retail sales rose in May compared with the same month last year, helped by a recovery in the property market but still disappointing some retailers, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* LIBOR: The British trade organisation in charge of benchmark interest rates was warned as far back as 2005 that some banks were deliberately distorting their Libor rates for profit, according to evidence given on Monday at the trial of a former trader accused of rate rigging.

* VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is looking for government help to safeguard competition if its largest rival buys Irish carrier Aer Lingus Group PLC, Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Kreeger told reporters on Monday.

* PETS AT HOME : Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is to sell 108 million shares in Pets At Home.

* IAG : The head of airline IAG has raised concerns over airlines’ costs, the Financial Times reported.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)