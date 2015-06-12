FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 to 26 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,846.74 points in the previous session.

* Oil futures dipped after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong demand.

* London copper edged up from near three-month lows hit the session before, but was facing its fourth consecutive weekly fall as worsening economic indicators from top consumer China undermined its demand outlook.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

