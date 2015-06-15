UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 to 43 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent down at 6,784.92 points on Friday.

* Oil prices extended declines after two straight days of losses late last week as high production offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude.

* London copper teetered towards three-month lows as jitters over a delayed Greek debt deal combined with a looming summer slowdown to crimp demand prospects for the metal.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

