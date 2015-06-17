UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday June 17

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 17 points, or 0.25 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10 points - flat in percentage terms but above an intraday low of 6,656.90 points which marked its lowest level since late January, as it received a boost from tobacco stocks. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is investing $95 million to create a new U.S. research institute led by a top genomics professor to investigate how a cell's operating system works. * TESCO - Any buyer of Tesco's $6 billion South Korea unit will need a strategy to boost returns in a lethargic and saturated market for traditional retailers, likely involving real estate sales and a greater focus on Internet shopping. * REXAM - European Union market competition regulators are set to decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger deal between Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world's two largest makers of drinks cans. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Full Year 2014 Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Earnings Release Betfair Group PLC Full Year 2015 Betfair Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)