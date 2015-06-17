UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday June 17

(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 17 points, or 0.25 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10 points - flat in percentage terms but above an intraday low of 6,656.90 points which marked its lowest level since late January, as it received a boost from tobacco stocks.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is investing $95 million to create a new U.S. research institute led by a top genomics professor to investigate how a cell’s operating system works.

* TESCO - Any buyer of Tesco’s $6 billion South Korea unit will need a strategy to boost returns in a lethargic and saturated market for traditional retailers, likely involving real estate sales and a greater focus on Internet shopping.

* REXAM - European Union market competition regulators are set to decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger deal between Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world’s two largest makers of drinks cans.

* BERKELEY - The London-focused housebuilder posted better-than-expected full-year profit on Wednesday, but warned of political uncertainty ahead due to a referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU due by the end of 2017.

* BETFAIR GROUP - The online gambling company posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, led by strong revenue growth and a big surge in new customers.

* JD SPORTS - JD Sports Fashion said the group has made a strong start in the new financial year and remains pleased with growing level sales in Europe.

* OLD MUTUAL - The company said Old Mutual Asset Management prices an underwritten public offering of 13,300,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $17.50 per share.

* ANITE - Electronic measurement instruments maker Keysight Technologies will buy Britain’s Anite, which tests handsets and telecom networks, in a cash deal valued at about 388 million pounds ($606.87 million).

* ATLAS MARA - Atlas Mara sold its 10.1 percent stake in Brainworks Capital Management, Zimbabwe-focused private equity and advisory firm, for $8.72 million.

