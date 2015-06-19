UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

(Adds company news)

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index finished 0.4 percent higher at 6,707.88 points in the previous session, after falling to 6,625.16, its lowest since late January, earlier in the session.

* Futures for the index were flat by 0643 GMT.

* STANDARD LIFE - The British insurer said it planned to appoint Keith Skeoch as its chief executive, to replace David Nish, who is to step down on Aug. 5.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - The company is researching the possibility of creating a stock trading link with the Shanghai Stock Exchange similar to the one between Hong Kong and Shanghai, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

* AER LINGUS GROUP , IAG - Aer Lingus said it has started posting official IAG offer document, which will initially remain open for acceptance until July 16.

* N Brown Group - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group expects full year results to be more weighted towards the second half with first-half profit lower than last year‘s.

* PETROFAC - The company secured $400 million of repeat UKCS business.

* Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

* Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday there will be a solution to the Greek debt crisis that will allow the country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone.

* Oil prices were little changed in thin trade, with a forecast of higher output by U.S. shale oil producers this year adding to worries over demand and preventing the market from extending the previous session’s gains.

* London copper eased and was on track for a fifth weekly fall, with a seasonal ebb in Chinese demand expected to keep eroding prices.

