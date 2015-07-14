UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 1 point lower and 4 points higher, or roughly flat, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent up at 6,737.95 points in the previous session, with advances in banks - highly geared to market declines - adding the most points to the index. * ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's drug, Iressa, as a first-line treatment for a common form of lung cancer. The drug was previously approved for use only in patients who did not respond to chemotherapy. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had forged a collaboration with the Francis Crick Institute, making it the first pharmaceutical company to link up with the new biomedical centre based in London. * RETAIL SALES - British retail sales saw some of their strongest annual growth in the past two years last month, boosted by warm weather at the end of the month and an early start to summer sales, an industry body said on Tuesday. * GENDER PAY GAP - Large firms in Britain will be required to publish details of how much they pay men compared to women, under plans launched by Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday. On average a woman in Britain earns 0.8 pounds ($1.24) for every one pound ($1.55) earned by a man, according to official data. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Firstgroup PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Carillion PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Michael Page International PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)