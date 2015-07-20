FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20
July 20, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 10 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,775.08 points in the previous session.

* Oil prices edged lower as data showed Saudi Arabian exports fell to the lowest in five months despite record output, while a resurgence in U.S. drilling activity seen earlier this month seemed to fizzle out.

* London copper slipped to its lowest level in nearly a fortnight on Monday, trending towards six-year lows in the face of ample supply, stuttering demand growth in top user China and a stronger dollar.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Q2 2015 Polyus Gold International Ltd Operating Results

Q1 2015/2016 British Land Company Trading Update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

