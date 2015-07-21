UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent firmer at 6,788.69 points in the previous session.

* Gold prices stabilised, holding just above a five-year low, but with investors still clinging to views of further price falls a day after the metal lost 4 percent.

* Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a firm dollar and ample supply of both crude and refined products.

* London copper was little changed near two-week lows as bets that the United States would hike interest rates this year buoyed the dollar and reduced the allure of metals, already grappling with a seasonal slowdown in Chinese demand.

