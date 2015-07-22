UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 22

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 to 24 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,769.07 points on Tuesday, as a mixed set of corporate results and lingering concern over commodity price falls outweighed a rebound in gold-mining companies and a rally in car insurers. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton beat its own production guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and said it was on track for additional growth, though it also flagged a further hit to its full-year underlying profit of up to $650 million, chiefly linked to writedowns in its copper business. Australian-listed shares in BHP Billiton fell. * HSBC - A federal judge rejected HSBC Holdings Plc's bid to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit claiming that its failure to perform its duties as trustee for $2.37 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities contributed to the downfall of five federal credit unions. * BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays has denied receiving an offer of a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), relating to a probe into its multi-billion pound fundraisings during the 2008 financial crisis. * AFREN - Nigeria-focused oil company Afren has deferred a shareholders' meeting scheduled for Friday until further notice as the debt-stricken company assesses its financial position in the wake of a likely steep downgrade in expected oil production. * BANKS - New rules making it easier for Britons to switch banks resulted in a 4 percent increase in customers moving accounts in the year to the end of June, the body overseeing the system said on Wednesday. * The Bank of England will need to decide around the turn of the year whether the time is right to start to raise interest rates from their current record low, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Land Securities Group PLC Q1 2015/2016 Land Securities Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Marston's PLC Marston's PLC Interim Management Statement Release easyJet plc Q3 2015 easyJet plc Trading Statement Release Euromoney Institutional Q3 2015 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Investor PLC Trading Statement Release PayPoint PLC Q1 2015 PayPoint plc Interim Management Statement Release Johnson Matthey PLC Q1 2015 Johnson Matthey PLC Trading Statement Release Sage Group PLC Q3 2015 The Sage Group PLC Trading Statement Release Morgan Advanced Materials Half Year 2015 Morgan Advanced PLC Materials PLC Earnings Release Fenner PLC Q3 2015 Fenner PLC Trading Statement Release ARM Holdings PLC Q2 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)