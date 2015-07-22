FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 22
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 22 to 24 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,769.07 points on
Tuesday, as a mixed set of corporate results and lingering concern over
commodity price falls outweighed a rebound in gold-mining companies and a rally
in car insurers. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton beat its own production
guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and said it was on track for additional
growth, though it also flagged a further hit to its full-year underlying profit
of up to $650 million, chiefly linked to writedowns in its copper business.
 
    
    Australian-listed shares in BHP Billiton fell. 
    
    * HSBC - A federal judge rejected HSBC Holdings Plc's bid to
dismiss a U.S. lawsuit claiming that its failure to perform its duties as
trustee for $2.37 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities contributed
to the downfall of five federal credit unions. 
    
    * BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays has denied receiving an offer of
a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO),
relating to a probe into its multi-billion pound fundraisings during the 2008
financial crisis. 
    
    * AFREN - Nigeria-focused oil company Afren has deferred a
shareholders' meeting scheduled for Friday until further notice as the
debt-stricken company assesses its financial position in the wake of a likely
steep downgrade in expected oil production. 
    
    * BANKS - New rules making it easier for Britons to switch banks resulted in
a 4 percent increase in customers moving accounts in the year to the end of
June, the body overseeing the system said on Wednesday. 
    
    *  The Bank of England will need to decide around the turn of the year
whether the time is right to start to raise interest rates from their current
record low, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday. 

    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Land Securities Group PLC               Q1 2015/2016 Land Securities
                                         Group PLC Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 Marston's PLC                           Marston's PLC Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 easyJet plc                             Q3 2015 easyJet plc Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Euromoney Institutional                 Q3 2015 Euromoney Institutional
 Investor PLC                            Investor PLC Trading Statement
                                         Release
 PayPoint PLC                            Q1 2015 PayPoint plc Interim
                                         Management Statement Release
 Johnson Matthey PLC                     Q1 2015 Johnson Matthey PLC
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Sage Group PLC                          Q3 2015 The Sage Group PLC
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Morgan Advanced Materials               Half Year 2015 Morgan Advanced
 PLC                                     Materials PLC Earnings Release
 Fenner PLC                              Q3 2015 Fenner PLC Trading
                                         Statement Release
 ARM Holdings PLC                        Q2 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings
                                         Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
