UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 to 29 points or 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,655.01 points on Thursday, hit by weak earnings reports from Aberdeen Asset Management and SSE. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The world's first malaria vaccine got a green light on Friday from European drugs regulators who recommended it should be licensed for use in babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease. The shot, developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative, would be the first licensed human vaccine against a parasitic disease and could help prevent millions of cases of malaria in countries that use it. * LONMIN - The platinum producer is set to cut more than 5,000 jobs as a result of a slump in platinum prices, Sky News reported on Thursday. * DIAGEO - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating if liquor company Diageo has been shipping excess inventory to distributors to boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the inquiry. * POLITICS - U.S. President Barack Obama told the BBC in an interview excerpt that aired on Thursday that Britain must remain in the European Union to maintain its global influence. [ID:nL1N1033IY} * UK CORPORATE DIARY: VOD.L Vodafone Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases PSON.L Pearson PLC Earnings Releases HMSO.L Hammerson PLC Earnings Releases BAG.L A.G.Barr PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases AAL.L Anglo American PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)