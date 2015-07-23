FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates futures, company news)
    LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
28-32 points or around 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    The UK blue chip index dropped to its lowest level in more than a week on
Wednesday and closed 1.5 percent weaker at 6,667.34 after a poorly received
earnings report from Apple hit tech stocks and weaker metals prices and
an update from BHP Billiton dragged down miners. 
    
    * UK retail sales figures are due later on Thursday.
    
    * BANKS - Britain's financial regulator said it will introduce new measures
to make it easier for customers to switch cash savings accounts to different
banks following a review of competition in the industry. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed
external advisers to launch a fresh investigation into its treatment of small
business customers, sources familiar with the matter said. 
    
    RBS said it had agreed to sell a portfolio of loans to an entity funded by
Deutsche Bank and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management
. The British bank said it will receive 400 million pounds ($624 million)
in cash at current exchange rates and the deal is expected to complete in
September. 
    
    * RELX - Europe's largest media group, formerly known as Reed
Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Thursday after reporting an
as-expected 3 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue growth.
 
    
    * SSE - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier expects to make
lower profits in its energy supply business this financial year but said on
Thursday it was counting on making more money in its energy management and
generation business. 
    
    * UNILEVER - The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben
& Jerry's ice cream reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales on
Thursday, driven by increases in its home and personal care businesses.
 
    
    * KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer posted
improved sales growth in both Britain and France in its latest quarter, helped
by soft comparative figures in the previous year. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday
granted Royal Dutch Shell two final permits to explore for crude in the Arctic
this summer, but said the company cannot drill into the oil zone until required
emergency equipment arrives in the region. [ID:nL1N1022O9}
    
    * SABMILLER - The world's No. 2 brewer reported a rise in quarterly
sales, helped by higher demand for beverages in Latin America and Africa, which
were partly offset by declines in Europe. 
    
    * BRITVIC - The British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango stepped
up its international expansion on Thursday with a 120.8 million pound ($189
million) acquisition of Brazilian soft drinks firm Ebba. 
    
    * TSB BANKING GROUP - TSB, in the process of being sold, said
first-half profit slumped 44 percent, hurt by lower average loan balances and
recognition of a full-year Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy charge.
 
    
    * DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The publisher of the Daily Mail
newspaper and website said it had seen a "marked deterioration" in the British
print advertising market that would result in full-year results coming in at the
lower end of expectations. 
    
    * ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT -  The emerging markets-focused fund
manager saw net outflows of 9.9 billion pounds ($15.46 billion) during the
quarter ending June 30 as institutional investors cut exposure to Asia and
emerging markets equities, the firm said on Thursday. 
    
    * CAR PRODUCERS - British car production rose sharply last month, helped by
an upturn in the number of cars built for export and capping the strongest
half-year performance since 2008, an industry body said on Thursday.
 
    
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 REL.L     Relx PLC                           Earnings Releases
 SSE.L     SSE PLC                            Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 SAB.L     SABMiller PLC                      Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 ADN.L     Aberdeen Asset Management PLC      Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 HWDN.L    Howden Joinery Group PLC           Earnings Releases
 HLMA.L    Halma PLC                          Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 BVIC.L    Britvic PLC                        Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 ULVR.L    Unilever PLC                       Earnings Releases
 KGF.L     Kingfisher PLC                     Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 DMGOa.L   Daily Mail and General Trust PLC   Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 SHP.L     Shire PLC                          Earnings Releases
     
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

