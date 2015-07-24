UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

(Adds company news) LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 to 29 points or 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on The blue-chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,655.01 points on Thursday, hit by weak earnings reports from Aberdeen Asset Management and SSE. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The world's first malaria vaccine got a green light on Friday from European drugs regulators who recommended it should be licensed for use in babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease. The shot, developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative, would be the first licensed human vaccine against a parasitic disease and could help prevent millions of cases of malaria in countries that use it. * VODAFONE - The world's second-largest mobile operator reported an acceleration in its main quarterly sales growth on Friday as a cable TV acquisition in its biggest market Germany lifted sales and consolidated the overall return to growth for the British firm. * LONMIN - The platinum producer said it would close two of its shafts, affecting about 6,000 workers including contractors. * ANGLO AMERICAN - The global mining company said it would maintain its interim dividend on Friday as it posted a steep fall in first-half profit hurt by a rout in metal prices. * PEARSON - Pearson, the British group selling the Financial Times in a $1.3 billion deal, increased its dividend and confirmed guidance on Friday after first-half operating profit dipped, partly on the timing of textbook adoption in the United States. * HEATHROW - Britain's busiest airport Heathrow said it was focused on its campaign to build a new runway after being named by a government-appointed commission as the preferred site for expansion. * LADBROKES - British bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral on Friday agreed to merge, creating a 2.3 billion pound ($3.4 billion) business with Britain's largest high street presence and one capable of better competing online. * DIAGEO - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating if liquor company Diageo has been shipping excess inventory to distributors to boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the inquiry. * AGGREKO - The temporary power firm warned that its annual profit would come in at least 8 percent lower than currently expected due to less favourable contract terms and a further slowdown in its oil and gas business in North America. * CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP - The British lender said it expected an increase in its effective tax rate of around 5 percent in financial year 2017 due to the latest tax surcharge. * POLITICS - U.S. President Barack Obama told the BBC in an interview excerpt that aired on Thursday that Britain must remain in the European Union to maintain its global influence. [ID:nL1N1033IY} * UK CORPORATE DIARY: VOD.L Vodafone Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases PSON.L Pearson PLC Earnings Releases HMSO.L Hammerson PLC Earnings Releases BAG.L A.G.Barr PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases AAL.L Anglo American PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)