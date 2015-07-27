FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
July 27, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 20 points 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
Futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index fell 1.1 percent on Friday, slightly
underperforming broader European equities, with a slump in commodity shares
tracking a sharp drop in metals and oil prices. It closed at 6,579.81 points.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca, under pressure from falling sales of
older drugs, is selling a medicine for a rare type of cancer to Sanofi 
as it continues a drive to raise cash by divesting certain assets.
 
    
    * ZEGONA -  Zegona, the company set up by the former Virgin Media
finance director Eamonn O'Hare, said on Monday it had bought Spanish cable
operator Telecable for an enterprise value of 640 million euros ($706.24
million). 
    
    * PEARSON - Italian holding company Exor said on Saturday
it was in talks with Pearson on the possibility of raising its 4.72 percent
stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper.
[ID:nI6N0ZV00I}
    
    * RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -  The British consumer goods maker
increased its full-year net revenue and margin targets on Monday, after posting
a better-than-expected second quarter performance. 
    
    * GAMBLING FIRMS - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc has made a
new offer of about 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) for peer Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment, which recently accepted a bid from 888 Holdings Plc
. 
    
    * MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC - Merlin Entertainments, the British
operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and London Eye, warned that annual profit
would be about 9 percent lower than current forecasts due to the impact of a
roller coaster crash. 
    
    * LABOUR PARTY - - A surprise contender to lead Britain's opposition Labour
Party said on Sunday he believed swaths of the economy should be renationalised
as a battle for the left-wing party's soul prompted warnings it could split in
two. 
     
    * POLITICS - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday he wanted
to use a four-day trade mission to southeast Asia to spur lucrative business
deals and to forge new political alliances to counter Islamist extremism.
 
    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 TRFT.L    Trifast PLC                      Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 ASL.L     Aberforth Smaller Companies      Earnings Releases
           Trust PLC                        
 JCH.L     JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment  Earnings Releases
           Trust PLC                        
 FEV.L     Fidelity European Values PLC     Earnings Releases
 CSR.L     CSR PLC                          Earnings Releases
 SNR.L     Senior PLC                       Earnings Releases
 HSX.L     Hiscox Ltd                       Earnings Releases
 CWK.L     Cranswick PLC                    Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 RB.L      Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC      Earnings Releases
 ACAA.L    Acacia Mining PLC                Earnings Releases
 JAZ.MC    Jazztel PLC                      Earnings Releases
 DIOR.PA   Christian Dior SE                Earnings Releases
 EVAR.OQ   Lombard Medical Inc              Earnings Releases
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
