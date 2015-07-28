UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 30 points higher or up 0.46 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,505.13 points on Monday, falling for the fifth session in a row in its longest losing streak so far in 2015.

* Coming up: GB GDP Prelim at 0830 GMT

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday that it is weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance, a British insurer with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).

* OIL SUPPLIERS - Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has asked oil suppliers to submit offers to sell the South American country up to 70,000 barrels per day of ultralight sweet crudes through contracts of one to five years, potential bidders told Reuters.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

GKN.L GKN PLC Earnings Releases JLT.L Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC Earnings Releases NXT.L Next PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SGRO.L SEGRO PLC Earnings Releases ELM.L Elementis PLC Earnings Releases TLPR.L Tullett Prebon PLC Earnings Releases INF.L Informa PLC Earnings Releases BP.L BP PLC Earnings Releases PIC.L Pace PLC Earnings Releases PFG.L Provident Financial PLC Earnings Releases ITV.L ITV PLC Earnings Releases DRX.L Drax Group PLC Earnings Releases WSH.N Willis Group Holdings PLC Earnings Releases DHT.N DHT Holdings Inc Earnings Releases

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)