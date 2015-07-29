UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 24-25 points or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, closing up 0.8 percent at 6,555.28 points as hopes for corporate deal-making and robust corporate results offset market turmoil in China and worries about emerging-market growth. * RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might make for British rival RSA would probably be in cash. * BARCLAYS - Barclays' new chairman John McFarlane is expected to speed up cost cuts and asset sales at the British bank on Wednesday, when quarterly results will be eclipsed by his strategic plans and the search for a new chief executive. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Protesters began gathering in a riverside park in Portland Tuesday evening, planning to drop kayaks in the water to protest Wednesday's scheduled launch of a ship to be used by Royal Dutch Shell for Arctic oil exploration. * GLENCORE - Century Aluminum, which is controlled by Glencore, said it will shut its Ravenswood smelter in West Virginia immediately as it had failed to secure competitive power supply amid tough market conditions. * QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT - Quintain Estates and Development Plc is in talks to be bought by private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a deal that could value the London property group at more than 600 million pounds ($936.30 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday. * BANKING - Banks must make painful adjustments to how they operate in a post-crisis world and not rely on policymakers turning back the overall "regulatory dial", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CPI.L Capita PLC Earnings Releases INDV.L Indivior PLC Earnings Releases TATE.L Tate & Lyle PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases BATS.L British American Tobacco PLC Earnings Releases CPG.L Compass Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases III.L 3i Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases NEX.L National Express Group PLC Earnings Releases SJP.L St. James's Place PLC Earnings Releases SJP.L St. James's Place PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases PARA.L Paragon Group of Companies Plc Sales/Trading Stmt Releases MAB.L Mitchells & Butlers PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases LWDB.L Law Debenture Corporation PLC Earnings Releases DTY.L Dignity PLC Earnings Releases CAPCC.L Capital & Counties Properties PLC Earnings Releases PETSP.L Pets at Home Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases BARC.L Barclays PLC Earnings Releases SUBC.OL Subsea 7 SA Earnings Releases SKYB.L SKY PLC Earnings Releases GSK.L GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings Releases TCY.L Telecity Group PLC Earnings Releases TLW.L Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Releases LRE.L Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Releases RMV.L Rightmove PLC Earnings Releases IPF.L International Personal Finance PLC Earnings Releases EMG.L Man Group PLC Earnings Releases JUP.L Jupiter Fund Management PLC Earnings Releases NE.N Noble Corporation PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)