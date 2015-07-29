FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Adds company news)
    LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 24-25 points or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday,
closing up 0.8 percent at 6,555.28 points as hopes for corporate deal-making and
robust corporate results offset market turmoil in China and worries about
emerging-market growth.
    
    * BARCLAYS  - Barclays said it intends to accelerate the run down
of assets and cost cutting as its new chairman sought to stamp his mark on the
British bank three weeks after firing the chief executive. 
    
    * SSE - SSE has agreed to purchase a 20 percent stake in Total's
Laggan-Tormore gas field and plant for 565 million pounds ($881 million), plus a
forecasted investment of 350 million pounds to 2018, the British utility said on
Wednesday. 
    
    * QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT - Quintain Estates and
Development is to be bought by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, the London
property group said on Wednesday, after receiving a bid valuing the firm at
around 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion). 
   
    * CAPITA  - British outsourcing group Capita said it expected
organic revenue growth to accelerate in 2016 after it posted an 11 percent rise
in first-half pretax profit and secured 1.6 billion pounds of major contract
wins. 
    
    * GREGGS - British baker Greggs raised its full-year guidance for
the second time in three months after posting a 51 percent rise in first half
profit that reflected favourable market conditions and well received
improvements to its products and shops. 
    
    * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The world's No. 2 cigarette company
reported lower revenue for the first half of the year, hurt by currency
fluctuations and people cutting back on smoking. 
    
    * NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP - The transport company said it was on
course to meet its expectations for the year, after growing operating profit 4.5
percent in the first half. 
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA -  The Chilean miner cut its annual copper output
forecast on Wednesday due to a delay in the start up of its Antucoya project, as
it posted a double-digit percentage decline in its half-year copper production.
 
    
    * SKY  - Record demand for entertainment and broadband in Britain,
Germany and Austria helped European pay-TV group Sky to post a slightly
better-than-expected 18 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Wednesday.
 
    
    * TULLOW OIL - The oil and gas producer continued operating at a
loss in the first half of the year as weak oil prices ate into its revenue.
 
    
    * WIZZ AIR - Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air said
its annual profit could come in 10 million euros ($11 million) higher than a
previous forecast due to robust demand for travel in the summer season.
 
    
    * JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The British asset manager's net revenue
jumped 14 percent in the first half to 169.4 million pounds ($264.33 million),
helped by the fund manager's focus on diversification, it said on Wednesday.
 
    
    * RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might
make for British rival RSA would probably be in cash. [ID:nZ8N0YQ00O
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Protesters began gathering in a riverside
park in Portland Tuesday evening, planning to drop kayaks in the water to
protest Wednesday's scheduled launch of a ship to be used by Royal Dutch Shell
for Arctic oil exploration. 
     
    * GLENCORE  - Century Aluminum, which is controlled by
Glencore, said it will shut its Ravenswood smelter in West Virginia immediately
as it had failed to secure competitive power supply amid tough market
conditions. 
    
    * BANKING - Banks must make painful adjustments to how they operate in a
post-crisis world and not rely on policymakers turning back the overall
"regulatory dial", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
 
  

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 CPI.L    Capita PLC                          Earnings Releases
 INDV.L   Indivior PLC                        Earnings Releases
 TATE.L   Tate & Lyle PLC                     Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 BATS.L   British American Tobacco PLC        Earnings Releases
 CPG.L    Compass Group PLC                   Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 III.L    3i Group PLC                        Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 NEX.L    National Express Group PLC          Earnings Releases
 SJP.L    St. James's Place PLC               Earnings Releases
 SJP.L    St. James's Place PLC               Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 PARA.L   Paragon Group of Companies Plc      Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 MAB.L    Mitchells & Butlers PLC             Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 LWDB.L   Law Debenture Corporation PLC       Earnings Releases
 DTY.L    Dignity PLC                         Earnings Releases
 CAPCC.L  Capital & Counties Properties PLC   Earnings Releases
 PETSP.L  Pets at Home Group PLC              Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 BARC.L   Barclays PLC                        Earnings Releases
 SUBC.OL  Subsea 7 SA                         Earnings Releases
 SKYB.L   SKY PLC                             Earnings Releases
 GSK.L    GlaxoSmithKline PLC                 Earnings Releases
 TCY.L    Telecity Group PLC                  Earnings Releases
 TLW.L    Tullow Oil PLC                      Earnings Releases
 LRE.L    Lancashire Holdings Ltd             Earnings Releases
 RMV.L    Rightmove PLC                       Earnings Releases
 IPF.L    International Personal Finance PLC  Earnings Releases
 EMG.L    Man Group PLC                       Earnings Releases
 JUP.L    Jupiter Fund Management PLC         Earnings Releases
 NE.N     Noble Corporation PLC               Earnings Releases
   
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
