UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,668.87 points on Thursday.

* LLOYDS : Lloyd Banking Group said it had set aside a further 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its total bill for the scandal to 13.4 billion pounds.

* BG : BG Group’s core earnings nearly halved in the second quarter after a huge hit from persistently weak oil prices, though the company’[s results still beat market expectations.

* WPP : Martin Sorrell’s WPP and buyout firm Providence agreed on Friday to buy British marketing group Chime Communications for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.

* IAG : British Airways-owner IAG, close to sealing its takeover of Aer Lingus, reported a forecast-beating 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, which it said put it on track to meet its annual target.

* ITV : European cable operator Liberty Global said it had increased its stake in ITV to 9.9 percent via a hedging deal, but said it still had no intention of taking over Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial TV company.

* ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner Antofagasta Plc for $1 billion in cash, and both parties stressed that this was just the start of more cooperation.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc has reached out to potential bidders, including InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide Corp, after deciding to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JD SPORTS : British retailer JD Sports Fashion on Friday said full-year profit would be 10 percent ahead of market forecasts after underlying sales growth continued to exceed its expectations.

* UK ECONOMY: British consumer morale eased in July as concerns about Greece and the global economy weighed on Britons’ outlook for the economic situation over the next year, a survey showed on Friday.

