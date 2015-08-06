UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 39-41 points, or 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,752.41 points on Wednesday, boosted by better than expected results from Legal & General and London Stock Exchange, and by a rebound in the mining sector. * The Bank of England is likely to say on Thursday that its policymakers have split over interest rates, adding to expectations that the central bank is heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in nearly a decade. * An official investigation into Britain's economic statistics will seek ways to cast more light on the inner workings of companies to try to find solutions to a nagging productivity problem, the head of the review said. * RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday a purchase of Britain's RSA would be a good fit for its business, as it posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter net profit. * LONDON'S CITY AIRPORT - U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner of London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year, the Financial Times reported. * SMARTPHONES - Smartphones have overtaken laptops as the preferred way for Britons to go online, driven by increased take-up of the devices and a jump in superfast mobile broadband subscriptions, the British telecoms regulator said on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SAB.L SABMiller PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases GWP.L GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Releases RIO.L Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Releases COB.L Cobham PLC Earnings Releases ETI.L Enterprise Inns PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases MNDI.L Mondi PLC Earnings Releases MNDJ.J Mondi Ltd Earnings Releases GENL.L Genel Energy PLC Earnings Releases KWE.L Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC Earnings Releases MYL.OQ Mylan NV Earnings Releases RSA.L RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings Releases OML.L Old Mutual PLC Earnings Releases AV.L Aviva PLC Earnings Releases RRS.L Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings Releases AGGK.L Aggreko PLC Earnings Releases ISA.L Inmarsat PLC Earnings Releases GNDP.PA Norbert Dentressangle SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases GNDP.PA Norbert Dentressangle SA Earnings Releases RIGP.N Transocean Partners LLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)