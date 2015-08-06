FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 39-41 points, or 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,752.41 points on
Wednesday, boosted by better than expected results from Legal & General 
and London Stock Exchange, and by a rebound in the mining sector. 
    
    * The Bank of England is likely to say on Thursday that its policymakers
have split over interest rates, adding to expectations that the central bank is
heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in nearly a decade.
 
    
    * An official investigation into Britain's economic statistics will seek
ways to cast more light on the inner workings of companies to try to find
solutions to a nagging productivity problem, the head of the review said.
 
    
    * RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday a purchase
of Britain's RSA would be a good fit for its business, as it posted an
unexpected drop in second-quarter net profit. 
    
    * LONDON'S CITY AIRPORT - U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner
of London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year,
the Financial Times reported. 
    
    * SMARTPHONES - Smartphones have overtaken laptops as the preferred way for
Britons to go online, driven by increased take-up of the devices and a jump in
superfast mobile broadband subscriptions, the British telecoms regulator said on
Thursday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SAB.L     SABMiller PLC                          Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 GWP.L     GW Pharmaceuticals PLC                 Earnings Releases
 RIO.L     Rio Tinto PLC                          Earnings Releases
 COB.L     Cobham PLC                             Earnings Releases
 ETI.L     Enterprise Inns PLC                    Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 MNDI.L    Mondi PLC                              Earnings Releases
 MNDJ.J    Mondi Ltd                              Earnings Releases
 GENL.L    Genel Energy PLC                       Earnings Releases
 KWE.L     Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC  Earnings Releases
 MYL.OQ    Mylan NV                               Earnings Releases
 RSA.L     RSA Insurance Group PLC                Earnings Releases
 OML.L     Old Mutual PLC                         Earnings Releases
 AV.L      Aviva PLC                              Earnings Releases
 RRS.L     Randgold Resources Ltd                 Earnings Releases
 AGGK.L    Aggreko PLC                            Earnings Releases
 ISA.L     Inmarsat PLC                           Earnings Releases
 GNDP.PA   Norbert Dentressangle SA               Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 GNDP.PA   Norbert Dentressangle SA               Earnings Releases
 RIGP.N    Transocean Partners LLC                Earnings Releases
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.