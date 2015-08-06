UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

(Updates futures, company news) LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 39-41 points, or 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,752.41 points on Wednesday, boosted by better than expected results from Legal & General and London Stock Exchange, and by a rebound in the mining sector. * The Bank of England is likely to say on Thursday that its policymakers have split over interest rates, adding to expectations that the central bank is heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in nearly a decade. * An official investigation into Britain's economic statistics will seek ways to cast more light on the inner workings of companies to try to find solutions to a nagging productivity problem, the head of the review said. * Millions of Londoners struggled to work on Thursday as a strike by underground rail staff brought the network to a standstill for the second time in a month over plans for a new night-time service. COMPANY NEWS * RSA - British insurer RSA, subject of a potential takeover bid by Swiss rival Zurich Insurance, on Thursday posted forecast beating pretax profits of 288 million pounds ($449.83 million). Zurich has said it is weighing a potential cash bid for RSA, excepted to top $8 billion, but earlier on Thursday said it did not want to overpay. * AGGREKO - The world's largest power provider said it expected trading in 2016 to remain difficult, with margins and returns set to be lower due to a restructuring following a profit warning last month. * RBS - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it had completed the pricing of two issues of contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, raising $3.1 billion to bolster its capital. * RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a 43 percent drop in first-half underlying earnings to $2.9 billion from the same period a year ago, hit by weak iron ore, coal and metals prices. * AVIVA - British insurer Aviva on Thursday posted forecast-beating half-year operating profit, boosted by higher premiums in general insurance and the ahead of schedule integration of recent purchase Friends Life. * GENEL ENERGY - Oil explorer and producer Genel Energy Plc reported a 15 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by an increase in its production capacity. * INMARSAT - Britain's Inmarsat said the launch of its third Global Xpress satellite, delayed by a failure at its launch rocket partner in May, had been rescheduled for end-August, and it hoped to start global commercial service by the end of the year. * LONDON'S CITY AIRPORT - U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner of London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year, the Financial Times reported. * BUPA - British private healthcare group Bupa has extended an 800 million pound ($1.25 billion) syndicated credit facility by three years to 2020 at least to strengthen its capital buffers, its chief executive said. * SMARTPHONES - Smartphones have overtaken laptops as the preferred way for Britons to go online, driven by increased take-up of the devices and a jump in superfast mobile broadband subscriptions, the British telecoms regulator said on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SAB.L SABMiller PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases GWP.L GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Releases RIO.L Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Releases COB.L Cobham PLC Earnings Releases ETI.L Enterprise Inns PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases MNDI.L Mondi PLC Earnings Releases MNDJ.J Mondi Ltd Earnings Releases GENL.L Genel Energy PLC Earnings Releases KWE.L Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC Earnings Releases MYL.OQ Mylan NV Earnings Releases RSA.L RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings Releases OML.L Old Mutual PLC Earnings Releases AV.L Aviva PLC Earnings Releases RRS.L Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings Releases AGGK.L Aggreko PLC Earnings Releases ISA.L Inmarsat PLC Earnings Releases GNDP.PA Norbert Dentressangle SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases GNDP.PA Norbert Dentressangle SA Earnings Releases RIGP.N Transocean Partners LLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)