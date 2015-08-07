FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 7
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date in headline)
    LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,747.09 points on
Thursday, weighed down by weakness in miners and insurer RSA, though it briefly
rallied off lows after a broadly dovish update from the Bank of England.
 
    
    * Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that the time
for a first interest rate hike was getting closer as Britain's economic recovery
continues to advance although the central bank still believes it is some way
away. 
    
    * British starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at the weakest pace in
18 months in July and firms hired staff at the slowest rate in over two years,
according to a survey of recruitment agencies that adds to signs of a cooling
labour market. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline received approval for Breo
Ellipta for the treatment of adults with asthma. 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 BWY.L  Bellway PLC                         Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 WMH.L  William Hill PLC                    Earnings Releases
 
            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.