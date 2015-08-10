FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 10
August 10, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
30 points or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Friday, weighed down by
sharp drops in broadcaster ITV and bookmaker William Hill,
though it outperformed European peers. 
    
    * One of the leading contenders to head Britain's main opposition party said
he might make state ownership of key industries a central part of Labour's
ideology once again, restoring a policy famously scrapped by Tony Blair.
 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said on Sunday it would cut 380 jobs
at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia, citing global market
conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was
sustainable. 
    
    * ANGLO AMERICAN - A British investment fund will buy the Chilean
copper assets being sold by global miner Anglo American, a Chilean newspaper
reported on Saturday, without naming its source or identifying the fund.
 
    
    *  DIXONS CARPHONE - The personal data of up to 2.4 million customers
of Dixons Carphone may have been exposed in a cyber attack, the electrical goods
and mobile phone retailer said on Saturday. 
    
    * SSE - Forewind has scaled back by a third plans to build wind
farms at Dogger Bank in Britain's North Sea, which could nevertheless become the
world's largest wind project, it said on Friday.
    Forewind -- a consortium of energy companies SSE, RWE Innogy UK,
Statkraft and Statoil -- gave no specific reason for the
decision. 
    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 
 GHT.L       Gresham Computing PLC                 Earnings Releases
 ESUR.L      esure Group PLC                       Earnings Releases
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

