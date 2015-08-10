UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 10

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Friday, weighed down by sharp drops in broadcaster ITV and bookmaker William Hill, though it outperformed European peers. * One of the leading contenders to head Britain's main opposition party said he might make state ownership of key industries a central part of Labour's ideology once again, restoring a policy famously scrapped by Tony Blair. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said on Sunday it would cut 380 jobs at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia, citing global market conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was sustainable. * ANGLO AMERICAN - A British investment fund will buy the Chilean copper assets being sold by global miner Anglo American, a Chilean newspaper reported on Saturday, without naming its source or identifying the fund. * DIXONS CARPHONE - The personal data of up to 2.4 million customers of Dixons Carphone may have been exposed in a cyber attack, the electrical goods and mobile phone retailer said on Saturday. * SSE - Forewind has scaled back by a third plans to build wind farms at Dogger Bank in Britain's North Sea, which could nevertheless become the world's largest wind project, it said on Friday. Forewind -- a consortium of energy companies SSE, RWE Innogy UK, Statkraft and Statoil -- gave no specific reason for the decision. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: GHT.L Gresham Computing PLC Earnings Releases ESUR.L esure Group PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)