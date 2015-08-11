UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 11

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 to 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 17.73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,736.22 points by the close, boosted by a turnaround in the mining sector after early falls. * CHINA, MINERS - China devalued the yuan on Tuesday after a run of poor economic data, guiding the currency to its lowest point in almost three years in a move it billed as free-market reform. * SHIRE - Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov is stepping up his campaign to get Baxalta to the negotiating table as he pushes the benefits a $30 billion takeover offer to the U.S. biotech company's shareholders. * STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered will not advise or help finance the multi-billion dollar Carmichael coal mine in Australia, marking the second big bank to walk away from the project in a week. * RIO TINTO - Australian-listed shares of the global miner rose on Tuesday, after the CFO told analysts that costs could be further reduced, stoking hopes of better cash flow. * RETAIL - British retail spending grew at a slower annual rate in July after recording some of the fastest growth in two years the month before, as wet weather caused Britons to put barbecue plans on hold. * BANK OF ENGLAND - Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday he had seen a reasonable case to vote for higher interest rates at his final policy meeting last week but did not find the arguments conclusive. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ladbrokes PLC Half Year 2015 Ladbrokes PLC Earnings Release Serco Group PLC Half Year 2015 Serco Group PLC Earnings Release Synthomer PLC Half Year 2015 Synthomer PLC Earnings Release SIG PLC Half Year 2015 SIG PLC Earnings Release Partnership Assurance Half Year 2015 Partnership Group PLC Assurance Group PLC Earnings Release Card Factory PLC Half Year 2015 Card Factory PLC Trading Statement Release Prudential PLC Half Year 2015 Prudential PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)