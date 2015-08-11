FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 11
August 11, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 11 to 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 17.73 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,736.22 points by the close, boosted by a turnaround in the mining sector after
early falls. 
    
    * CHINA, MINERS - China devalued the yuan on Tuesday after a run of poor
economic data, guiding the currency to its lowest point in almost three years in
a move it billed as free-market reform. 
    
    * SHIRE - Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov is stepping up his
campaign to get Baxalta to the negotiating table as he pushes the
benefits a $30 billion takeover offer to the U.S. biotech company's
shareholders. 
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered will not advise or help
finance the multi-billion dollar Carmichael coal mine in Australia, marking the
second big bank to walk away from the project in a week. 
    
    * RIO TINTO - Australian-listed shares of the global miner rose on
Tuesday, after the CFO told analysts that costs could be further reduced,
stoking hopes of better cash flow. 
    
    * RETAIL - British retail spending grew at a slower annual rate in July
after recording some of the fastest growth in two years the month before, as wet
weather caused Britons to put barbecue plans on hold. 
    
    * BANK OF ENGLAND - Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday
he had seen a reasonable case to vote for higher interest rates at his final
policy meeting last week but did not find the arguments conclusive.
 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Ladbrokes PLC                                Half Year 2015 Ladbrokes
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Serco Group PLC                              Half Year 2015 Serco Group
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Synthomer PLC                                Half Year 2015 Synthomer
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 SIG PLC                                      Half Year 2015 SIG PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Partnership Assurance                        Half Year 2015 Partnership
 Group PLC                                    Assurance Group PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Card Factory PLC                             Half Year 2015 Card Factory
                                              PLC Trading Statement
                                              Release
 Prudential PLC                               Half Year 2015 Prudential
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

