UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 12
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by around 40 points, or 0.6 percent lower, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, led by mining
companies and luxury firm Burberry after China devalued its currency,
raising the costs of imports. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    

 CAL.L        Capital & Regional PLC                Earnings Releases
 GFS.L        G4S PLC                               Earnings Releases
 NEPI.L       New Europe Property Investments PLC   Earnings Releases
 MRKT.OQ      Markit Ltd                            Earnings Releases
 CLSH.L       CLS Holdings PLC                      Earnings Releases
 BALF.L       Balfour Beatty PLC                    Earnings Releases
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

