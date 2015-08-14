FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 14
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 1 point lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.86 points - flat in percentage terms
- at 6,568.33 on Thursday, trimming the gains seen earlier in the session and
underperforming broader European equities.
    
    * Britain's opposition Labour Party on Friday begins voting for a new leader
in a contest that polls indicate will be won by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran fan of
Karl Marx who has upstaged rivals by promising a radical shift back to the
party's socialist roots. 
    
    * HSBC HOLDINGS, BARCLAYS - Investors have recovered more
than $2 billion in settlements with nine banks over claims of price-rigging in
the foreign exchange market, and are continuing to pursue claims against seven
other banks, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Thursday. [ID;nL1N10O37N]
    
    * BP -  A U.S. judge on Thursday found that BP manipulated the
natural gas market in 2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator, but did not
address a proposed $28 million fine or any other penalties. 
    
    * RIO TINTO - China's Shenhua Group SHGRP.UL is among six parties
assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian
Financial Review reported on Friday. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline is banking on a major clinical
trial to revive its flagging respiratory medicine business, with billions of
dollars of sales riding on a positive result. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 AGA.L       AGA Rangemaster Group PLC          Earnings Releases
 ATRS.VI     Atrium European Real Estate Ltd    Earnings Releases
 
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.