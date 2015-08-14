UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 14

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 1 point lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.86 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,568.33 on Thursday, trimming the gains seen earlier in the session and underperforming broader European equities. * Britain's opposition Labour Party on Friday begins voting for a new leader in a contest that polls indicate will be won by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran fan of Karl Marx who has upstaged rivals by promising a radical shift back to the party's socialist roots. * HSBC HOLDINGS, BARCLAYS - Investors have recovered more than $2 billion in settlements with nine banks over claims of price-rigging in the foreign exchange market, and are continuing to pursue claims against seven other banks, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Thursday. [ID;nL1N10O37N] * BP - A U.S. judge on Thursday found that BP manipulated the natural gas market in 2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator, but did not address a proposed $28 million fine or any other penalties. * RIO TINTO - China's Shenhua Group SHGRP.UL is among six parties assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline is banking on a major clinical trial to revive its flagging respiratory medicine business, with billions of dollars of sales riding on a positive result. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: AGA.L AGA Rangemaster Group PLC Earnings Releases ATRS.VI Atrium European Real Estate Ltd Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)