UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 14
August 14, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates futures)
    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 1 point lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures
 were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.86 points - flat in percentage terms
- at 6,568.33 on Thursday, trimming the gains seen earlier in the session and
underperforming broader European equities.
    
    * Britain's opposition Labour Party on Friday begins voting for a new leader
in a contest that polls indicate will be won by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran fan of
Karl Marx who has upstaged rivals by promising a radical shift back to the
party's socialist roots. 
    
    * UK-listed manufacturers with cost bases in emerging Asian countries are
"overlooked" beneficiaries of Chinese yuan devaluation, according to Liberum.
 
    
    * BP -  A U.S. judge on Thursday found that BP manipulated the
natural gas market in 2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator, but did not
address a proposed $28 million fine or any other penalties. 
    BP plans to shut down a jet hydrotreater at its 413,500 barrel-per-day
refinery in Whiting, Indiana in the second week of September for up to 42 days
of planned maintenance, according to a person familiar with the plant's
operations. 
    
    * GLENCORE - Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it had sold
stakes in three mines for about $290 million. 
    
    * HSBC HOLDINGS, BARCLAYS - Investors have recovered more
than $2 billion in settlements with nine banks over claims of price-rigging in
the foreign exchange market, and are continuing to pursue claims against seven
other banks, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Thursday. [ID;nL1N10O37N]
    
    * RIO TINTO - China's Shenhua Group is among six parties
assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian
Financial Review reported on Friday. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline is banking on a major clinical
trial to revive its flagging respiratory medicine business, with billions of
dollars of sales riding on a positive result. 
    
    * X5 - Russia's No.2 food retailer X5 said it plans to make at
least one more acquisition this year, taking advantage of attractively priced
assets in a difficult environment to expand market share. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton's iron ore operations have been
disrupted at the port of Tianjin after two massive explosions ripped through an
industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city, the company said on
Thursday. 
    
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 AGA.L       AGA Rangemaster Group PLC          Earnings Releases
 ATRS.VI     Atrium European Real Estate Ltd    Earnings Releases
 
       
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

