UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 19

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 11-13 points or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,526.29 points on Wednesday, more than 8 percent below its record high of 7,122.74, reached in April. * Tobacco companies - Electronic cigarettes are around 95 percent less harmful than tobacco and should be promoted as a tool to help smokers quit, a study by an agency of Britain's Department of Health said on Wednesday. Tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco (BAT) have viewed e-cigarettes as a solution to declining sales in Britain and the United States and have bought makers of the metal devices. * RBS - British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland has sold its Luxembourg-based funds business to BlackFin Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specialises in financial services. * SABMILLER - Japan's Kirin Holdings is set to buy Fraser and Neave's (F&N) 55 percent stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer, Myanmar Brewery Ltd, for $560 million, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday. Reuters has previously reported that SABMiller was eyeing a stake in Myanmar Brewery, and Kirin and Thailand's Boon Rawd Brewery could also be interested. * STANDARD CHARTERED - Consulting firm Promontory Financial Group LLC has agreed to pay $15 million to New York's banking regulator and refrain from certain new business with state-regulated banks for six months after being accused of whitewashing a report about sanctions compliance at Standard Chartered Bank. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: IMT.L Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ADML.L Admiral Group PLC Earnings Releases HIK.L Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Releases HOCM.L Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Releases ENQ.L EnQuest PLC Earnings Releases (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)