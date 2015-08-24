FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 24
August 24, 2015

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
214 points lower, or down 3.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial
spreadbetter IG. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click
on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index marked its biggest weekly loss of the year on
Friday after data from China raised investors' concerns over weak global growth
and possible deflation. It closed down 2.8 percent at 6,187.65 points, a fall
broadly in line with European blue-chip equities. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 BNZL.L  Bunzl PLC            Earnings Releases
 HEAD.L  Headlam Group PLC    Earnings Releases
 AML.L   Amlin PLC            Earnings Releases
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

