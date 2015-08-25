FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 25
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates futures, adds news)
    LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 61-66 points or 1-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures  were up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 4.7 percent to 5,898.87 points on
Monday, hitting its lowest level since late 2012, with all stocks but one in the
red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic
slowdown. 
    
    * Goldman Sachs reduced its three-month outlook for the FTSE 100 to 6000
points from 6900 points, although it said that the global economy is not at a
risk of recession in spite of recent concerns over China's economy and weakness
in commodity prices. 
    
    * Starting salaries advertised in British job postings fell in July compared
with a year ago, according to a survey on Tuesday that adds to tentative signs
of a cooling labour market. 
    
    * Illegal migrants found working in Britain will face jail and have their
earnings seized under new measures announced by the government on Tuesday.
 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest miner reported a 52 percent
slump in annual profit on Tuesday to a decade low, gutted by plunging iron ore,
copper, coal and oil prices, and said it would cut spending more deeply to shore
up dividends. 
    
    * RSA - British insurer RSA received a 550 pence all-cash takeover
proposal from rival Zurich Insurance on Tuesday, valuing the firm at
5.6 billion pounds ($8.82 billion) and paving the way for one of Europe's
largest insurance deals. 
    
    * TESCO - British retailer Tesco has received three separate
binding bids for its South Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity
Partners and KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people
familiar with the matter said. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND  - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has
lost a bid to escape a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac into buying $32 billion of mortgage-backed securities ahead
of the financial crisis. 
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta said on Tuesday it
was targeting savings of about $160 million this year as it posted a 49 percent
fall in first-half core profit, hit by a steep fall in prices of the metal.
 
    
    * POLYMETAL - Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal reported on
Tuesday a $98 million net profit for the first half of 2015, down from $100
million a year ago. 
    
    * POUNDLAND - Britain's competition watchdog said it was minded to
approve Poundland's acquisition of rival 99p Stores, after it discounted fears
the combined 800-strong group would dominate the value market. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 FSJ.L    James Fisher and Sons plc  Earnings Releases
 PFC.L    Petrofac Ltd               Earnings Releases
 RGU.L    Regus plc                  Earnings Releases
 ANTO.L   Antofagasta PLC            Earnings Releases
 BLT.L    BHP Billiton PLC           Earnings Releases
 
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
