UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 25

(Updates futures, adds news) LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 61-66 points or 1-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed down 4.7 percent to 5,898.87 points on Monday, hitting its lowest level since late 2012, with all stocks but one in the red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic slowdown. * Goldman Sachs reduced its three-month outlook for the FTSE 100 to 6000 points from 6900 points, although it said that the global economy is not at a risk of recession in spite of recent concerns over China's economy and weakness in commodity prices. * Starting salaries advertised in British job postings fell in July compared with a year ago, according to a survey on Tuesday that adds to tentative signs of a cooling labour market. * Illegal migrants found working in Britain will face jail and have their earnings seized under new measures announced by the government on Tuesday. * BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest miner reported a 52 percent slump in annual profit on Tuesday to a decade low, gutted by plunging iron ore, copper, coal and oil prices, and said it would cut spending more deeply to shore up dividends. * RSA - British insurer RSA received a 550 pence all-cash takeover proposal from rival Zurich Insurance on Tuesday, valuing the firm at 5.6 billion pounds ($8.82 billion) and paving the way for one of Europe's largest insurance deals. * TESCO - British retailer Tesco has received three separate binding bids for its South Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people familiar with the matter said. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has lost a bid to escape a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying $32 billion of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the financial crisis. * ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta said on Tuesday it was targeting savings of about $160 million this year as it posted a 49 percent fall in first-half core profit, hit by a steep fall in prices of the metal. * POLYMETAL - Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal reported on Tuesday a $98 million net profit for the first half of 2015, down from $100 million a year ago. * POUNDLAND - Britain's competition watchdog said it was minded to approve Poundland's acquisition of rival 99p Stores, after it discounted fears the combined 800-strong group would dominate the value market. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: FSJ.L James Fisher and Sons plc Earnings Releases PFC.L Petrofac Ltd Earnings Releases RGU.L Regus plc Earnings Releases ANTO.L Antofagasta PLC Earnings Releases BLT.L BHP Billiton PLC Earnings Releases (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)