UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 26

(Updates futures, adds company news) LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 103 points or 1.7 percent on Wednesday, according to spreadbetters at London Capital Group. Futures were down 1.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on Tuesday after China cut interest rates to calm markets, following turbulence that has rocked equities globally. It closed up 3.1 percent at 6,081.34 points. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton's investment-grade credit ratings might come under pressure in the current financial year, ratings agencies said on Wednesday, after the top global miner posted its weakest profit in a decade but still hiked dividends. * WPP - The world's biggest advertising company said it expected to hit its full-year net sales and margin targets after seeing a sharp upturn in trading in July. * BETFAIR - Online gambling company Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement in principle on a possible merger, marking the latest in a string of possible tie-ups across the sector. * CARILLION - The support services firm said it was on track to achieve full-year revenue growth after it posted a strong first half helped by contracts won in 2014 and multiple orders secured in 2015. * VODAFONE - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K. spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd for about 200 million pounds ($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * GLENCORE - Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore, said on Tuesday it will idle its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter, the first aluminum plant to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese exports harm producers. * ONESAVINGS BANK - British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 60 percent increase in underlying pretax profit for the first half, bolstered by a robust rise in lending to small and medium enterprises. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHMG.L BH Macro Ltd Earnings Releases CLLN.L Carillion PLC Earnings Releases APREN.L APR Energy PLC Earnings Releases SGC.L Stagecoach Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases WPP.L WPP PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)