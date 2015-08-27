UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday August 27

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 111 to 127 points, or up to 2.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.7 percent at 5,979.20 points, broadly in line with falls in European equities, on Wednesday, as fears about Chinese growth gnawed and a commodities sell-off rattled markets across Europe. * BARCLAYS - Major U.S. stock exchanges and Barclays Plc on Wednesday won the dismissal of nationwide litigation in which pension funds and other investors accused them of rigging markets to benefit high-frequency traders. * GLENCORE - Global mining and trading firm Glencore Plc and Australia's Bloomfield Group agreed to acquire Vale's Integra coal mine in Australia for undisclosed terms, the buyers said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. * SAINSBURY - British supermarket chain Sainsbury's will hand its 137,000 non-management store staff their highest pay increase in more than a decade this month, it said on Thursday, lifting its basic pay above the recently announced national living wage. * EX-DIVS - Dixons Carphone, Hikma <HIK.L, Intercontinental Hotels , Imperial Tobacco and London Stock Exchange Group all trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 1.37 points off the FTSE 100. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: PV Crystalox Solar PLC Half Year 2015 PV Crystalox Solar PLC Earnings Release EVRAZ plc Half Year 2015 EVRAZ plc Earnings Release Hays PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Hays PLC Earnings Release STV Group PLC Half Year 2015 STV Group PLC Earnings Release Hunting PLC Half Year 2015 Hunting PLC Earnings Release Petropavlovsk PLC Half Year 2015 Petropavlovsk PLC Earnings Release Hansteen Holdings PLC Half Year 2015 Hansteen Holdings PLC Earnings Release International Public Half Year 2015 International Partnerships Ltd Public Partnerships Ltd Earnings Release Amec Foster Wheeler Half Year 2015 Amec Foster PLC Wheeler PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)