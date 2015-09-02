FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday September 2
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday September 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
24 to 30 points higher on Wednesday, or up around 0.5 percent, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 189.40 points lower, down 3 percent, on
Tuesday at 6,058.54, with all but one FTSE 100 stock in negative territory after
a slump in the manufacturing sector in China. 
    
    * TESCO - The UK retailer picked private equity firm MBK Partners
as preferred bidder to buy its South Korean unit, two people with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. 
    
    * BOOKMAKERS - Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it
could go hostile in the 1-billion-pound ($1.5 billion) battle for Bwin.party
Digital Entertainment if Bwin's board recommends a lower offer from 888
Holdings Plc, the Times newspaper reported. 
    
    * HSBC - Argentina's central bank on Tuesday ordered HSBC Argentina
to name a new president and vice president within 24 hours, accusing the bank of
failing to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money
laundering.
    
    * ASOS - The British online fashion retailer's Chief Executive Nick
Robertson is to step down in the coming months, 15 years after launching the
company, Sky News reported. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said that the explosion that
rocked Tianjin, China, on August 12 strained its supply of Hepatitis-B treatment
marketed in Japan, according to Nikkei. 
    
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ashtead Group PLC                        Q1 2016 Ashtead Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Diploma PLC                              Diploma PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
