UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday September 2

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 30 points higher on Wednesday, or up around 0.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 189.40 points lower, down 3 percent, on Tuesday at 6,058.54, with all but one FTSE 100 stock in negative territory after a slump in the manufacturing sector in China. * TESCO - The UK retailer picked private equity firm MBK Partners as preferred bidder to buy its South Korean unit, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. * BOOKMAKERS - Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it could go hostile in the 1-billion-pound ($1.5 billion) battle for Bwin.party Digital Entertainment if Bwin's board recommends a lower offer from 888 Holdings Plc, the Times newspaper reported. * HSBC - Argentina's central bank on Tuesday ordered HSBC Argentina to name a new president and vice president within 24 hours, accusing the bank of failing to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money laundering. * ASOS - The British online fashion retailer's Chief Executive Nick Robertson is to step down in the coming months, 15 years after launching the company, Sky News reported. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said that the explosion that rocked Tianjin, China, on August 12 strained its supply of Hepatitis-B treatment marketed in Japan, according to Nikkei. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashtead Group PLC Q1 2016 Ashtead Group PLC Earnings Release Diploma PLC Diploma PLC Trading Statement Release (Reporting by Alistair Smout)