UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday September 4

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 84 to 93 points, or as much as 1.5 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 blue-chip index was up 1.8 percent at 6,183.09 points at its close, boosted by a commitment from ECB chief Mario Draghi to boost the central bank’s asset-purchase programme if needed to offset the effects of a riskier economic backdrop.

* BOOKMAKERS - Bwin.party Digital Entertainment’s board, which had been backing a buyout offer from 888 Holdings , has switched preference to now favor a rival bid from GVC Holdings , the Telegraph reported.

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - AstraZeneca said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a new dose of its blood thinner, Brilinta, for patients with a history of heart attack beyond the first year.

* POLYUS GOLD - Pavel Grachev, the chief executive of Russia’s biggest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Friday that it is in the company’s interest to remain publicly traded, but he declined to comment on a possible buyout offer by the firm’s largest stakeholder.

* RETAIL SALES - August was the worst month for British retail sales since the global financial crisis of 2008, according to a survey published on Friday.

