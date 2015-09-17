FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sep. 17
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sep. 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 to 33 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent stronger at 6,229.21 points in the previous session.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will issue its latest rate decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. A rate hike would be the first in the United States in nearly a decade. Fed also will issue a fresh set of economic projections that will provide insight into the expected pace of any subsequent rate hikes and other key economic matters.

* GLENCORE - The company is in talks with Franco-Nevada Corp , Silver Wheaton Corp, Royal Gold Inc and two other companies to sell portions of the future production of three South American copper mines, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS - Britain’s largest consolidator of closed life funds is in talks to buy smaller rival Guardian Financial Services in a deal that could cost over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News said on Wednesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.