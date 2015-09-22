FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-FTSE seen flat at open
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-FTSE seen flat at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,108.71 points on Monday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : GE and RBS are said in talks to sell $4.5 billion of Italian non-performing loans, Bloomberg reported.

* TESCO : Tesco’s CEO is to hold talks with advisers this week about abandoning the sale of the Dunnhumby business, Sky News reported.

* JCB: JCB is to cut 400 UK jobs after a downturn in emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL PRICES: Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday.

* METALS: London copper slipped towards a two-week low on Tuesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
