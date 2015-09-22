FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Factors to Watch-FTSE futures flat, commodity stocks could face pressure
September 22, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

UK Factors to Watch-FTSE futures flat, commodity stocks could face pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were flat on Tuesday, with oil and mining stocks potentially coming under pressure from weaker oil and metals prices. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,108.71 points on Monday.

* MEGGITT : Meggitt announced the acquisition of the composites division of Edac.

* MITCHELL & BUTLERS : British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers on Tuesday said it had replaced its chief executive Alistair Darby with insider Phil Urban as it warned weak recent trade would push full-year profit to the bottom end of market forecasts.

* IG : IG reported higher Q1 revenues.

* AA : AA’s H1 earnings fell 6 pct to $309 million.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : GE and RBS are said in talks to sell $4.5 billion of Italian non-performing loans, Bloomberg reported.

* TESCO : Tesco’s CEO is to hold talks with advisers this week about abandoning the sale of the Dunnhumby business, Sky News reported.

* SMITH & NEPHEW : Several British newspapers reported that Smith & Nephew’s shares had risen on Monday on new speculation of takeover interest from Johnson & Johnson.

* JCB: JCB is to cut 400 UK jobs after a downturn in emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL PRICES: Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday.

* METALS: London copper slipped towards a two-week low on Tuesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

