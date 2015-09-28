FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Factors to watch-FTSE seen opening lower
September 28, 2015

UK Factors to watch-FTSE seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 25-26 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on .

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.5 percent at 6,109.01 points.

COMPANY NEWS:

SAB MILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning, the Sunday Times reported

BARCLAYS : Barclays PLC is in preliminary discussions with potential buyers to exit from parts of its investment banking business in Brazil, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter. Barclays’ executives have greenlighted a process to explore an exit from its Brazilian operations and deal talks are set to open, Sky News said.

QUINTAIN ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT : U.S. private equity firm Lone Star raised its offer for Quintain Estate and Development Plc QED.L to about 745 million pounds ($1.13 billion) on Friday after comments from an activist shareholder threatened to demolish its takeover plans.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

