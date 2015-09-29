UK Factors-FTSE futures fall, Glencore slumps in Hong Kong

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5 percent at 5,958.86 points on Monday.

* GLENCORE : Commodity trader Glencore’s Hong Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier.

* JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party will promise in a speech on Tuesday to make decisions by nationwide consultation - an approach critics say could cause confusion about party policy and deepen internal divisions.

* BRITAIN/CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first state visit to Britain next month, the British government said on Tuesday, 10 years after the last such visit by a Chinese president.

* WOLSELEY : Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley plc lowered its outlook for revenue growth on Tuesday, saying it expected industrial markets in North America to remain challenging and little growth in a competitive British market.

* EUROMONEY : Euromoney agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Zanbato.

* BOOHOO : Boohoo posted higher H1 profits.

* QUINDELL : Quindell said it received a “notice of intended claim” from a law firm.

* PANMURE GORDON : Panmure Gordon posted a first-half pre-tax loss.

* LION CAPITAL/KURT GEIGER: British private equity firm Lion Capital, former owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

