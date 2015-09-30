UK Factors-FTSE futures rise, Glencore seeks to reassure over debt

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 1.2 percent on Wednesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8 percent at 5,909.24 points on Tuesday.

* GLENCORE : Mining and commodity trading giant Glencore said it had taken pro-active steps to position the company to withstand the current commodity market conditions. It added that its business remained robust, with positive cash flow, good liquidity and no solvency issues.

* SAINSBURY : British supermarket Sainsbury’s said on Wednesday its full year profit was set to exceed analysts’ average forecasts despite the firm posting a seventh straight quarter of falling underlying sales.

* ABI /SAB MILLER : Anheuser-Busch InBev is asking banks to underwrite up to $70 billion in debt financing to back its potential takeover of SABMiller, banking sources said.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO /IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to pay 600 billion yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds American Inc’s Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside the United States, the two companies said in separate statements on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope Corp for $606 million, the latest shuffle of Australian coal assets amid a sector-wide downturn.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British annual house price growth picked up in September, rising to 3.8 percent from 3.2 percent in August, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs that the housing market is heating up again.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale fell more than expected in September as people worried about China’s economic slowdown and Europe’s migration crisis, a survey showed on Wednesday.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/CARBON FOOTPRINT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that companies must be more open about their “climate change footprint” to avoid abrupt changes in asset prices that could destabilise markets.

