UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 2
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed just 10.86 points higher, up
0.2 percent at 6,072.47 points on Thursday as mining and oil and gas companies
rose, although weakness on Wall Street trimmed the gains. 

    * EXPERIAN PLC - Experian, the world's biggest consumer credit
monitoring firm, on Thursday disclosed a massive data breach that exposed
sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with
T-Mobile US Inc.
    
    * Britain's financial regulator last week failed to reach a decision on key
aspects of the compensation Britain's banks will potentially have to pay
customers, meaning guidance is unlikely until late this month, industry sources
said. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Firstgroup PLC                       Q2 2016 FirstGroup PLC Trading
                                      Statement Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

