UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 2
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company news)

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed just 10.86 points higher, up 0.2 percent at 6,072.47 points on Thursday as mining and oil and gas companies rose, although weakness on Wall Street trimmed the gains.

* EXPERIAN PLC - Experian, the world’s biggest consumer credit monitoring firm, on Thursday disclosed a massive data breach that exposed sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US Inc.

* FIRSTGROUP - The transport group said trading was in line with expectations, with non-rail units set to offset a shriking rail business.

* RENTOKIL - Rentokil announced the completion of its acquisition of Steritech Group.

* Britain’s financial regulator said it planned to impose a two-year deadline for customers to claim compensation for mis-sold loan insurance, drawing a line under Britain’s costliest consumer finance scandal.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
