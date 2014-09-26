UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Sept 26

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to lower on Friday, keeping it on course for its biggest weekly loss since June 2013. December futures on the index were down 0.1 percent at 0625 GMT.

* On Thursday, FTSE 100 tumbled 66.56 points, or 1 percent, to 6,639.71 points, its lowest close since Aug. 13.

* Asking prices for houses in England and Wales flatlined in September for the first time in 19 months, according to a survey on Friday that showed a small fall in prices in London.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group has sold 161 million pounds ($262.5 million) worth of shares in UK lender TSB at a price of 280 pence a share.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays has settled a lawsuit with London trading firm CF Partners after a judge found that the British bank had misused confidential information during its acquisition of a Swedish carbon trading company.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - The London Stock Exchange has received take-up of 97.07 percent on its rights issue to fund a planned $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset manager Frank Russell.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC - Aberdeen Asset Management said on Friday its Asian unit has been given a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor licence (RQFII) and plans to launch a China A share investment fund.

* ASTRAZENECA - A combination drug for chronic lung disease from Spain’s Almirall, one of a number of respiratory medicines being acquired by AstraZeneca, has been recommended for approval by European regulators.

* SAINSBURY‘S - The grocer said on Friday that from Oct. 2 it will only benchmark prices with Wal-Mart’s Asda, no longer including troubled market leader Tesco in its price comparison scheme.

* DE LA RUE - The banknote printer has warned on profit for both the current and next year, blaming deteriorating trading conditions.

* SHANKS GROUP PLC - The waste manager said it expected full-year results to be about 15 percent below management’s estimates, hurt by weakness at its solid waste business in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

* SISTEMA - A Russian court has seized shares in oil company Bashneft that are owned by Sistema, a conglomerate controlled by wealthy businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, over alleged violations in the oil firm’s sale.

