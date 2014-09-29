UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 29

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 5 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Monday , according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher, or 9.68 points, at 6,649.39 points, on Friday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has suspended some of its Hong Kong banking operations, including over-the-counter services and cheque deposits, until further notice due to “situations in certain areas”, the Asia-focused lender said on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported it was restarting a unit at its Scotford upgrader facility near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a message recorded on a community information telephone line on Saturday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank raised 261 million pounds ($424 million) from selling more shares in its U.S. business Citizens after banks underwriting its stock market listing took up an option to buy extra shares, sources told Reuters.

* THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The LSE is attempting to increase the number of listings of African companies in the UK, which follows strong interest coming from institutional investors from the region, the Financial Times reported.

* TESCO - Initial warnings from the insider who blew the whistle on a 250 million pounds ($406 million) accounting scandal at Britain’s biggest retailer were ignored, the Sunday Times reported, citing a senior source at the supermarket.

* ASTRAZENECA - Continuing to give AstraZeneca’s drug Iressa plus chemotherapy to lung cancer patents whose disease has worsened after previously taking the medicine on its own does not provide any benefit. Some doctors had hoped that extending the use of Iressa in combination with chemotherapy would help to keep cancers at bay.

* London copper slipped to its lowest in more than three months on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and questions over economic growth in top metals user China.

* Brent crude oil fell below $97 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday, moving closer to a two-year low hit last week due to weak data from major buyer China and a stronger U.S. dollar.

