UK Stocks-Factors to watch on October 1

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with December futures on the index down 0.3 percent at 0623 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 23.88 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,622.72 points on Tuesday.

* J SAINSBURY - The supermarket cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday after trading fell sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by competition in a UK grocery market growing at its slowest pace for more than 20 years.

* TESCO - The world’s third-largest retailer said Britain’s financial watchdog had started a full investigation into the company in the wake of an accounting scandal which wiped 3 billion pounds ($4.86 billion) from the British grocer’s stock market value last month.

Shares in the firm fell 0.9 percent to an 11-year low on Tuesday, with the Financial Times attributing the move to speculation about a possible rights issue.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Investors are joining forces to sue Britain’s biggest retail bank Lloyds and five former executives, alleging they were misled over an ill-fated deal in 2008 they say wiped about 6 billion pounds ($10 billion) off the total value of shares.

* BAE SYSTEMS - BAE Systems on Wednesday announced a private placement of guaranteed notes worth a total $1.1 billion.

* IGAS, EGDON RESOURCES - Britain’s first round of shale gas licensing in six years is attracting solid interest from investors, according to business and energy minister Matt Hancock, who says the country has a duty to use fracking to secure its future energy supply.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely British Land, Intertek Group and Wm Morrison Supermarkets, will take 0.66 points off the UK benchmark on Wednesday.

