FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct. 7
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct. 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 3 points, or 0.05 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent, or 35.74 points, at 6,563.65 points on Monday, boosted by gains in banks with Hong Kong exposure, after civil unrest there eased.

* MINERS - Global miner Rio Tinto rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant in August just as the price of its most profitable product, iron ore, slid toward a five-year low.

* TESCO - British grocer Tesco Plc’s Chairman Richard Broadbent might consider resigning after the investigation into company’s accounting practices is complete, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Separately, private equity buyout firm TPG has approached troubled British grocer Tesco PLC to buy its data gathering and analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2 billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.

* BSKYB - Shareholders of BSkyB overwhelmingly approved the purchase of Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia from Twenty-First Century Fox on Monday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.