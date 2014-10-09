UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9.

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.7 percent on Thursday, with the London stock market set to track gains on global equities due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not start hiking interest rates until the economy becomes strong enough to absorb such a move.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent, or 13.34 points, at 6,482.24 points on Wednesday.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Federal Reserve officials want to tie an interest-rate rise to U.S. economic progress, but the minutes of their last policy meeting show they are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto said falling iron ore prices would lead to the elimination of 125 million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost producers in 2014.

* The Bank of England holds a policy meeting on Thursday.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing the British bank of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

* OLD MUTUAL : Insurance and financial services group Old Mutual said it had priced the IPO of OM Asset Management at $14 per share.

* HAYS : British recruiting firm Hays reported an underlying 9 percent rise in first-quarter net fees on Thursday, boosted by good performances across all its regions including Britain, Australia and Germany.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP : Oil and gas services company John Wood Group said it was trading in line with expectations.

* NEW BRITAIN PALM OIL : Papua New Guinea palm oil producer New Britain Palm Oil said on Thursday it had received a 1.07 billion pounds ($1.73 billion) takeover offer from Malaysia’s Sime Darby.

* VICTREX : Polymers producer Victrex posted higher sales volumes.

* PAYDAY LENDERS: Britain’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) announced moves to encourage competition between payday lenders.

* UK ECONOMY: The British Chambers of Commerce warned of a “first alarm bell” for Britain’s rapid economic recovery after firms reported the weakest export growth in almost two years and a big slowdown in manufacturing.

* LONDON HOUSE PRICES: London house prices fell last month for the first time in more than three years, and prices nationwide showed their smallest increase in 15 months, a major house price survey showed on Thursday.

